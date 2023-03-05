Voting in Estonian parliamentary elections ends

On Sunday, Estonians voted to elect 101 members of the Riigikogu, the country’s unicameral parliament. Voting started earlier during the week for those who sent in their ballots via post or voted electronically. The polling stations closed at 8 pm local time (1800 GMT).

The voter turnout has been preliminarily calculated at 63.7 percent. Voter participation was the highest ever, at over 614,000.

E-voting results will be released around 11 pm local time and added to paper votes. 313,514 Estonians voted online, beating the previous 2019 record of 247,232. A vote cast in the polling station would invalidate any e-vote cast earlier.

Riigikogu has 101 seats and is elected for a term of four years.

Nine parties and 11 independent candidates ran in the elections. However, only six parties are expected to cross the 5 percent threshold according to a survey carried out at the turn of February and March.

Incumbent PM Kaja Kallas’ Reform Party (liberal, center-right) is expected to win the plurality of votes, with Social Democrats (center-left) and Isamaa (Christian democratic conservative, center-right to right) who currently are in a coalition with the Reform Party also expected to make it into the parliament.

Of the opposition parties, Center Party (populist, center-left) is expected to come in second, with the Conservative People’s Party (nationalist, right to far-right), Estonia 200 (liberal, center) closely in tow, and ahead of Reform Party’s junior coalition partners.