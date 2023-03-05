New U.K. legislation aims at reducing number of small boats crossing the Channel

New legislation is expected to be introduced by the U.K. government aimed at reducing the number of small boats crossing the Channel. The move follows a series of high-profile incidents involving migrants attempting to enter the U.K. in this way.

The legislation, expected to be announced on Tuesday, is aimed at stopping asylum claims from those who arrive in the U.K. by small boats. The new law would give the Home Secretary the power to remove those who arrive on a small boat “as soon as reasonably practicable” to Rwanda or a “safe third country.” The legislation would also prevent arrivals from claiming asylum while in the U.K. and stop them from returning once removed.

Rishi Sunak has vowed to tackle illegal migration, making it one of his top five priorities. “If you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay.” Sunak added that he had worked with senior aides at the Home Office to draw up new laws to prevent lawyers from using the right to family life and legislation designed to combat modern slavery to prevent clients from being deported.

The government is also seeking to cooperate with France to ensure the new law is enforced effectively. Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman are set to travel to Paris on Friday for talks with President Emmanuel Macron.

However, critics have already questioned whether the proposed legislation will make any difference to small boat arrivals on Britain’s shores. Sonia Sceats, CEO of Freedom from Torture, accused the government of “trying to pull the wool over the eyes of the British public” and said that the proposed legislation would place a bomb under the cardinal principle of refugee law.

Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth has also expressed skepticism about the proposed legislation. While he acknowledged that asylum seekers who have had their applications turned down must be returned, he remains unconvinced that the government’s promises will come to fruition.

The proposed legislation is part of a wider effort by the government to tackle illegal migration. Suella Braverman has written in The Sun on Sunday that “enough is enough.” She added that “our laws will be simple in their intention and practice, the only route to the UK will be a safe and legal route.”

While the government’s proposed legislation is being met with criticism, the issue of illegal migration remains a significant concern for the U.K.. With a new law set to be introduced, attention will be focused on whether it can effectively reduce the number of small boats crossing the Channel and prevent those who arrive in this way from claiming asylum in the U.K..