Origami of death: Ukraine deterring Russian forces with cardboard drones

Despite their unassuming appearance, the cardboard drones, which are being sent to Ukraine at a rate of 100 per month from Australia, have proven highly effective in dropping small bombs and care packages, as well as performing reconnaissance missions.



The drones are made by Sypaq, an engineering company based in Melbourne, and are designed to be expendable in conflict. However, Ukrainian soldiers have been able to use the same drone for as many as 60 flights.

They are directed using a military-grade guidance system that requires no user input once in the air, making them highly accessible to troops who may not speak English well or have extensive training.

The drones, which cost between around USD 680 and USD 3,400 each, were recently viewed by Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, and Australian defense minister Richard Marles at the Australian International Airshow.

According to Mr Myroshnychenko, “It looks like something that kids would play with but when you see what it can do it’s really amazing. They have been very good at inflicting lots of damage on the enemy.”

While many western allies have sent weapons to Ukraine, including anti-tank missiles and tanks themselves, the use of these inexpensive and versatile drones has given Ukrainian soldiers an unexpected advantage in their fight against Russian forces.

Despite the ongoing conflict, the Ukrainian military remains determined to defend its territory, and the use of innovative tactics such as these drones shows that they will continue to adapt and evolve their strategies in the face of adversity.