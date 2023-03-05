South Korea and Japan reportedly close to resolving long-standing dispute: reports

South Korea and Japan are reportedly close to resolving a long-standing dispute over colonial-era forced labor, which has affected political and trade relations between the two nations.

On Monday, South Korea is expected to announce its solution to the historical and legal dispute over compensating those forced to work under Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.

The labor dispute and one over women forced into Japanese military brothels have been a thorn in the sides of the two U.S. allies for years. The issue deepened when South Korea’s Supreme Court ordered Japanese firms to pay reparations to former forced laborers in 2018, leading to a trade dispute.

The deal reportedly includes a Korean foundation paying compensation on behalf of Japan and the Japanese side acknowledging expressions of apology and reflection made by previous administrations.

In addition, Japan could allow its companies to voluntarily contribute to a future youth fund for scholarships for students.