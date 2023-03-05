Russian communists lay flowers on 70th anniversary of Stalin’s death

Hundreds of supporters of Soviet Communist leader Josef Stalin gathered on Moscow’s Red Square on Sunday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of his death. People brought flowers, Soviet flags and portraits of Stalin as part of a ceremony organized by the Russian Communist Party.

Stalin oversaw rapid industrialization and victory over the Nazis during his three decades of dictatorial rule, but also the deaths of millions in purges, Gulag labor camps, and famine. With Russia embroiled in conflict again in Ukraine, memories of the Soviet dictator loom large.

Stalin died today 1953.

Putin regards him most successful leader & ‘excellent manager’ who committed ‘excesses’. His relevance lies in his success as warleader (after a year of defeats), use of terror & unprecedented expanding of Russian empire. Heres his last parade & speech pic.twitter.com/dDm6ZZPh7J

— S Sebag Montefiore (@simonmontefiore) March 5, 2023

Supporters of the Communist leader said that Stalin’s methods would be effective for Russia in today’s situation. “In the current times, what the current Russian leadership lacks is toughness in decision making, in personnel administration,” Sergei Udaltsov, a Russian left-wing opposition figure, said.

Polls in 2021 by Russia’s Levada Centre showed that 45% of respondents expressed “respect” for Stalin, while 48% backed installing monuments to him.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin has sought to claim Stalin’s wartime mantle, portraying its campaign as putting an end to unfinished business from World War Two.