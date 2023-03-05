Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is neocolonial war says Duda

Marcin Obara/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said in Doha, Qatar, that “a brutal neocolonial war is currently going on beyond Poland’s border.”

“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is a neocolonial war. An empire has attacked a neighbouring country in order to take its land and raw materials, and to earn profit,” President Duda said during a general debate of the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) on Sunday.

“This empire has been kidnapping people, including children, and sending them to Russia,” Duda stated, adding that, according to Ukrainians, over one hundred thousand children have been kidnapped by Russians.

“And those who do not want to subordinate themselves are being killed,” he added.

Referring to Poland’s tragic history, Duda said it was an obligation to speak about the need of solidarity of the developed North with the global South.

“It is also an obligation to oppose a situation in which one strong country tries to dominate other states, either by means of imposing its will or simply attacking them,” the president said.

Duda also said that Russia’s attack against Ukraine was a blow to the global economy which had been hampering economic growth and increasing prices.

“Its effects are palpable not only in Europe but also on other continents, including Africa, Asia and the Middle East, and especially in the least developed countries,” Duda said.

The president went on to say that Poland was trying to rebuild the network of Ukrainian grain deliveries in order to ease the effects of the food crisis, which had hit the least developed countries the most.