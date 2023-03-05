Investment in people a pillar of int’l architecture says Duda

Marcin Obara/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that investment in people in the least developed countries is an investment in a secure and stable world for all.

“Human development is an especially important pillar of international architecture,” President Duda said in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

“Human development in the least developed countries is an investment not only in these people but, above all, in a much more secure and stable world for all,” Duda stated.

The president made the statement during a High-level Thematic Round Table ‘Investing in people in least developed countries to leave no one behind’ held during the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5).

The 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries is planned as an opportunity to accelerate sustainable development in the places where international assistance is needed the most.