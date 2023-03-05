Poland wins four medals in Istanbul so far

On Friday, Adrianna Sulek (L) won a silver medal in the pentathlon.

Poland has so far won two silver and two bronze medals at the 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul, which are to end late on Sunday.

On Friday, Adrianna Sulek won a silver medal in the pentathlon while Ewa Swoboda placed second in the 60-metre sprint.

On Saturday, two Polish women runners won bronze medals.

Anna Kielbasinska placed third in the 400-metres and Sofia Ennaoui won bronze in the 1,500-metres.