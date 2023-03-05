Poland to seek int’l support for claiming war reparations from Germany

Poland will appeal to all possible international institutions for support of its efforts to claim reparations for German war crimes and destruction of the country during the German occupation in the years 1939-45, a deputy foreign minister has said.

“Poland will raise the question of the lack of Germany’s reparations for Poland after the Second World War, of the lack of compensation and court proceedings for individuals, as well as the lack of effective restitution for Poland and other Central European countries, on all possible international forums,” PAP was told Arkadiusz Mularczyk.

“The UN, the Council of Europe, the US congress, and the EU in the future, are of key importance for us,” Mularczyk said.

On September 1, 2022, the Polish government presented a comprehensive report detailing the material losses suffered by Poland during the Second World War along with a pledge to demand money from Germany in reparations to the tune of EUR 1.3 trillion.

The German Foreign Ministry has rejected Poland’s claims and stated the matter is closed and that the German government would not enter into negotiations on the subject.

“Germany must finally start looking for a solution to this problem,” Muarczyk continued, adding that Poland would continue its diplomatic offensive in this respect.

“We have sent over 50 diplomatic notes to EU countries, the Council of Europe and Nato with our report on the WW2 losses so we can believe that the foreign ministries of European countries, the US and Canada are aware of the problem,” he said.

Mularczyk also stated that, owing to his meetings with numerous European and US politicians as well as UN officials, “the entire matter has been growing more public and better known both in Europe and in the world.”

According to Mularczyk, this is very important when Germany is trying to join the expanded UN Security Council.

“Everybody in the UN should be aware of the fact that Germany has been unwilling to hold talks about reparations and that it still has outstanding debts towards Poland and other Central European countries,” he said.

“Thus Germany does not have a moral mandate to hold such prestigious functions,” Mularczyk concluded.