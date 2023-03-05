Poland wants tribunal to prosecute crime of aggression against Ukraine

Poland supports the establishment of a special tribunal for the prosecution of crimes of aggression against Ukraine and will cooperate with other partners who have shared this opinion in order to form it, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

“Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine is an act of aggression, which, due to its nature, gravity and scale, is a blatant violation of the UN Charter,” the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, adding that this was also a crime of aggression.

“The crime of aggression was defined by the Nuremberg Tribunal as the supreme international crime. Russia’s act of aggression has led to an unimaginable scale of other international crimes,” the ministry wrote in a statement.

According to the ministry, leaving the perpetrators of this unprecedented crime unpunished while trying to bring before justice perpetrators of other crimes will lead to injustice and will lower the importance of the fundamental principles of international laws.

Having admitted that the International Criminal Court (ICC) cannot exercise its competency in the context of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said that a Ukrainian proposal to form a special tribunal “deserves full support.”

The Foreign Ministry also wrote that it was necessary to properly secure evidence in order to prosecute these kinds of international crimes, and that Poland supported all initiatives in this field, and, especially, the establishment of an International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression