As increasingly more Russian atrocities in Ukraine are unveiled, the main question today is how to make sure that those responsible would be held accountable, not just in a symbolic way. To discuss the matter, we were joined by Sergej Sumlenny, a political scientist and Eastern Europe expert.
Evidence of Russian crimes in Ukraine already being gathered: Sumlenny
