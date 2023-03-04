Protests over judicial reform in Israel continue

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Israeli cities for the ninth straight week on Saturday to fight a government plan to overhaul the country’s court system.

Saturday night’s demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other locations continued peacefully, unlike protests earlier this week that descended into violent clashes with police. On Wednesday, during a nationwide “day of disruption”, Israeli police fired stun grenades and scuffles broke out in Tel Aviv, raising the intensity of the protests.

The marches have attracted huge crowds on a weekly basis since early January, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government announced it will attempt to reform the Supreme Court. The government believes the Supreme Court needs to be reined in from overreaching into the political sphere, and its right to rule against the legislature and the executive must be limited. The legislation would also give lawmakers decisive powers in appointing judges. Netanyahu’s cabinet says the reforms are necessary to correct the balance of power between the political and judicial branches of the government,

The protesters oppose the legislation, which they say will weaken the courts, endanger civil liberties and harm the economy along with ties with Western allies.

“I came to demonstrate against the regime revolution, which the Israeli government forced upon us,” 53-year-old history teacher Ronen Cohen told Reuters. “I hope that this huge demonstration will effect and prove that we are not going to give up.”

“There’s a great danger that Israel will turn into a dictatorship,” 68-year-old high school teacher Ophir Kubitsky said on Saturday. “We came here to demonstrate over and over again until we win.”

Critics also believe that Netanyahu’s conflict with the judiciary stems from him himself being accused of corruption. This has complicated things for the cabinet.

In late January, Netanyahu was forced by a Supreme Court ruling to dismiss Aryeh Deri, from the posts of Minister of Interior and the Minister of Health. Deri could not hold a ministerial post on account of his own legal trouble. His portfolios would normally automatically revert to the Prime Minister until a replacement is appointed, but this was not an option due to Netanyahu’s indictment.

People protest against the government justice system reform plan in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 4, 2023. Photo: PAP/EPA/ABIR SULTAN