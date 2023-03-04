World News 04.03

Eastern districts of Bakhmut remain in Ukrainian hands despite heavy fighting and shelling by the attacking Russians; a three-day conference in Lviv discusses how to bring Russians to justice for their atrocities; and Moldova struggles against the Kremlin’s attempt to destabilize the country. This and much more are in Saturday’s edition of World News.

Russian war crimes are a daily reality in Ukraine. When the war ends, the fight for justice will begin. As more and more Russian atrocities are unveiled, the main question today is how to make sure that those responsible will be held to account, and not just in a symbolic way. TVP World invited Sergej Sumplenny, political analyst and expert on Eastern Europe, to discuss the prospect of war crimes trials in post-war Ukraine.