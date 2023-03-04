Why Do ‘Freedom-Loving’ Americans Spread Lies About Ukrainians Who Are Dying for Freedom?

From Nuland to Nazis, Americans on the left and right scream conspiracy theories about Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainians and clear-eyed heroes from around the world actually face the fight for freedom.

KHARKIV — As the maniac in the Kremlin lobs bombs at Ukraine and threats at Europe, as Beijing pretends it wants peace while smudging out Hong Kong and threatening Taiwan, social-media America screams and heaves about Ukraine like a decadent schizophrenic asthmatic in a New Orleans brothel during a category 5 hurricane.

And despite the strong words of President Joe Biden in Kyiv about the fight between good and evil, the weapons and tanks he promised roll into Ukraine as though they are powered by his slow-shuffling feet.

The mismatch between the global rhetoric and the Ukrainian reality makes me feel like I’m trapped in a Kafka nightmare. Here in Kharkiv, so close to Russia that often the rockets arrive before the air alarm can sound, I daily meet brave, clear-eyed souls—soldiers, medics, volunteers; Ukrainians, Americans, Brits, Poles, etc.—heroes who keep going in the awful reality of the war in which day by day many people we know lose lives, limbs, and livelihoods.

Meanwhile, even friends of mine in America somehow don’t believe the reality of Ukrainian freedom and Russian aggression. Last week smart Americans texted me saying, “how come there’s no videos of the war, huh?” I looked on Twitter: Many were asking the same question, on a curious cue. Of course, this notion is ridiculous: Never before has there been a war with more video of the fighting. We believe the Spanish Civil War happened, even though Hemingway did not post about it on Instagram.

A few days later that feverish insanity continued. Angry Americans including a former Pentagon official sent me a video clip in which President Zelenskyy said “the west will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way we [Ukrainians] are sending our sons and daughters, God forbid.”

The short clip was shared on Twitter by many including U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah, who said: “Zelensky has no right to presume that our sons and daughters will fight his war. Shame on him. We’ve somehow sent the message that we work for him. Shame on us!”

But the clip, which Senator Lee later deleted, leaves out what came just before: Zelenskyy was saying the exact opposite of what the American critics claim. Speaking in the conditional, he was making a passioned please: let’s not let it get to the point where America has to send its sons and daughters to fight, Zelenskyy said. Because if Ukraine falls, why would Russia stop there? And if Russia invades Poland, a NATO country, the U.S. would be bound by NATO to get send in troops.

Zelenskyy is not alone in this warning. Fear of Russian aggression is why Finland is building a border wall and, along with Sweden, wants to join NATO. It’s why the Baltic States and Poland are sending weapons to Ukraine, with little Estonia sending all of its 155mm howitzers. They know they could be next.

Among those who retweeted this out-of-context Zelenskyy video: American Jack Posobiec, a good person whom I met when he visited Ukraine. To his 2 million Twitter followers, he later admitted he took the video out of context, but he’s done this before : In the early weeks of the war, he retweeted a photo of Ukrainian civilians training with paintball guns and suggested the war is fake. Why the knee-jerk desire to hate on Ukraine?

The knee-jerk disinformation is not only from the right. Mainstream, left-leaning media, has generally supported Ukraine, because they’ve physically seen the horrors of Russian terror and the heroism of the Ukrainians. But they still are stuck in conspiracy land.

In January at a Lviv café I met a smart, brave reporter from Washington, whom I hadn’t seen since just before Russia’s big invasion. The first question this reported asked me was:

“Have you been okay in Lviv all this time, despite all the nationalists?”

Not: “how have you been despite Russian missiles often falling nearby as you travel the country?” The reporter was echoing Putin’s narrative that Ukraine’s Revolution of Dignity, a movement of the people, of Christians, Jews, of democracy-lovers, was a Nazi-organized event. My answer: I’ve been great among the Ukrainian “nationalists,” that is, every single person here fighting for freedom.

Back on the right, there’s another strange narrative gripping susceptible minds: that Ukraine’s Revolution of Dignity, which in 2014 ushered in an age of linguistic, cultural, and democratic revival, was created by a single American bureaucrat:

“Nobody is pushing this war more than Nuland,” tweeted Twitter owner Elon Musk this past week.

“Nuland” is Victoria Nuland, a United States State Department official whom many including actor Russell Brand, former president Donald Trump, podcaster Joe Rogan, and once again Posobiec, have claimed is the architect of Ukraine’s 2014 Maidan revolution, also known as the Revolution of Dignity.

Why do those Americans who support, say, the Ottawa trucker protests, so fiercely oppose Ukraine? Why do so many Americans, left and right, believe that the Maidan Revolution was either created by Nuland or Nazis?

Perhaps despite our American freedom rhetoric, we have forgotten agency, and so we feel like pawns, which is why we are screaming out, to quote my Ukrainian musician friend Sasha Boole, watching the world die .

When I hear this noise from America I feel like I’m trapped in a Kafka nightmare. If one American bureaucrat created Ukraine’s transformative Revolution of Dignity, if much of this war is fake, if Zelenskyy somehow wants Americans to suffer, then I, who have been in Ukraine, a country of gentle culture and fierce freedom, since the pandemic in 2020, am in the Truman show.

But all I have to do is wait for the next rocket to arrive, or go talk with friends fresh from battle, or go on a supply run with wild-eyed, courageous foreign volunteers and I can forget the silly noise from Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, and, alas even close friends. Problem is, we—the free people standing against encroaching Russian tyranny in Ukraine—really do need the support of free people everywhere.

You gonna watch the world die while Tweeting, or will you also come face the fight?

Joe Lindsley is editor of UkrainianFreedomNews.com. You can listen to his daily reports from Ukraine on Chicago’s WGN Radio here .