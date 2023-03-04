TVP to produce ‘The Voice of Ukraine’ talent show: TVP President

“The Voice” is a popular singing talent show produced on a Dutch license. Poland and Ukraine are among the countries where the show has gained popularity. But the war made it impossible to produce the show in Ukraine. Mateusz Matyszkowicz, the President of Poland’s public broadcaster, announced that TVP will step in to assist Ukrainian broadcasters.

As Matyszkowicz explained, Poland’s TVP collaborates closely with Ukrainian broadcasters.

“Polish Television holds the license for ‘The Voice of Poland’. […] In Ukraine, ‘The Voice’ is licensed to 1+1 [TV station], but it does not currently have the [production, implementational, or financial] capacity to make such a project,” said the head of TVP in an interview given to Super Express daily. “We invited Ukrainian broadcasters to make ‘The Voice of Ukraine’ in our studio [..] in Ukrainian.”

“We will do this free of charge. We will keep the license to distribute the program in our country, so that Ukrainian citizens in Poland can watch ‘The Voice’ in their language, with their artists,” said Matyszkowicz, and explained that in exchange for this, the Ukrainian side will get a ready product that can be rebroadcast in Ukraine.

The work on the program would likely begin before the end of summer and it could be broadcast sometime during autumn.

“The Voice” is a very popular show in Poland. In addition to the original format, TVP also produces versions dedicated to child and elderly performers.