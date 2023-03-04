Future of Ukraine lies with its youth, Russian crimes must be punished: Lviv conference

Ukraine is hosting the “United for Justice” conference on war crimes, seeking to bring together international partners to establish a war crimes tribunal for Russia and its leadership. On the first day of the conference held in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola met with students of Lviv’s tertiary education institutions on Saturday. The meeting was hosted by the Ivan Franko National University.

As President Zelenskyy posted on Telegram, “all questions were answered frankly. About the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine’s EU and NATO membership, victory, recovery of our state. And, of course, about education as well.”

Zlenskyy said that he is always pleased to communicate with students because in many ways Ukraine owes its independence to students.

“In the past, it was a struggle for independence in difficult conditions during our revolutions and our gaining of independence. Nowadays, when the full-scale invasion began, there was an active mobilization among students,” the President said.

Zelenskyy expressed his belief that “after Ukraine’s victory over Russia, the future will lie with today’s students, their vigor and creative minds, which our country will need so much for recovery.”

Talking to the youth, Zelensky said that the start of the full-scale war on February 24, 2022, was a turning point for the country and him personally. But also that it was on that terrible day that Ukrainians became a strong, united nation.

Asked how Ukraine can continue living next to such an aggressive neighbor as Russia, the Ukrainian Head of State said that full EU and NATO membership would ensure the civilizational and security protection of our country.

“Besides, we will be the country of victors. And we will be relevant. It is very important to change the paradigm that has existed for many years,” said Zelenskyy, referring to Ukraine’s long-lasting position as a pawn in the game played by great powers.

“We are making Ukraine a powerful, relevant player in Europe so that it is no longer said that Ukraine is somewhere near Russia, but so that everyone says that Russia is somewhere near Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

The President also said that because of the war, Ukraine faced the need to reform the educational network, primarily in the regions affected by the conflict. In his opinion, the educational space and educational process in Ukraine should become more modern.

Present at the meeting with the students was also Roberta Metsola, the President of the European Parliament, whom President Zelenskyy thanked for her leadership in supporting Ukraine since the first days of the Russian invasion and for the important decisions adopted by the European Parliament.

Metsola said that she started her political career as a student activist, and noted that even in times as hard as these, there is nothing better than studying in powerful educational institutions with a rich history.

According to her, it is very important that in times of trials such as these, it is important that the state is run by people with principles, vision, ideas, and most importantly love for their country and people.

Metsola expressed her belief that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union.

“Europe and the EU are your home too,” she said.

The President of the European Parliament stressed that Europe would stand with Ukraine until its victory in the war.

“And only Ukraine can decide when the war will end. We cannot talk about peace without justice, without freedom, without sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Metsola said.

The need to bring criminals to justice

Metsola also participated in a panel on sexual violence and war crimes, in which the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, and the First Lady of Latvia, Andra Levite, also participated.

Zelenska said on the panel that Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office was investigating 171 cases of sexual violence committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

She added that those were only the official numbers, speculating that “we do not know how many suffer in silence, especially in the occupied territories.”

“This figure is not limited to women, 39 men, and 13 minors are among the victims. Among them is a boy,’ said Zelenska. “We do not know how many suffer in silence, especially in the occupied territories.”

She also said that punishing the Russians for their crimes will serve as a precedent that will show others such crimes cannot be committed with impunity.

She also dismissed the possibility of making any concessions to the invaders, including territorial ones.

“We must liberate our land from the invader not only because we want to return to universally recognized borders. No, this is not a struggle for territories,” said the First Lady. “We must liberate these lands, because there, in the occupied territories, rapists and marauders still rule. And while they are there, the violence continues.”

Metsola too expressed her hope that the perpetrators of war crimes would be punished when Ukraine wins the war.

“The aggressors that have started a war on our continent will not go unpunished,” Metsola said. “I’m the mother of four sons: I would like to be able to tell them when Ukraine wins the war, that everybody will be held accountable for the crimes that they have committed, and the atrocities that have been committed against the brave Ukrainians.”