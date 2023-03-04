Ukrainians still in control of Bakhmut, heavy fighting on city outskirts

Despite the Russians blowing up the bridge connecting Bakhmut with the village of Khromove, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to restructure their defenses and repel the onslaught, Serhiy Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the eastern command said during a national telethon.

“This is war. In such a flurry of fire, critical infrastructure facilities are also destroyed, said Cherevatyi in reference to the destruction of the bridge connecting Bakhmut with the neighboring village of Khromove.

According to CNN, the bridge was located on the Chaisv Yar-Bakhmut road, the only road into the city that remains under Ukrainian control that can be used to evacuate civilians from Bakhmut and resupply the defenders.

“However, the experience of more than a year’s war on a large scale and, in general, the historical experience of waging war against the occupier allows us, despite the fact that they damage infrastructure, to rebuild our defenses and continue to resist,” Cherevatyi added.

According to the official, the situation in Bakhmut remains difficult, but under control.

“For the enemy, this is a priority target, but our command and personnel are doing everything to defend this settlement and at the same time inflict maximum losses on the enemy,” emphasized the spokesman for Group East.

He also commented on Putin seeking to seize the entire territory of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions by April. Cherevatyi pointed out, however, that there were already eight different dates by which the Russian leadership wanted to gain control over Donbas.

“Thanks to the courage, heroism, professionalism, and coordination of our soldiers and command, these deadlines were never met. I have great faith that, thanks to these qualities, the enemy will once again fail to achieve their goals,” he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation in the Bakhmut direction is getting more complicated as Russian forces tend to destroy all structures suitable for defense. Representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have previously admitted that they have set up lines of defense west of Bakhmut should it turn out that holding the city is no longer practicable.

The British Ministry of Defence said on Saturday, that the Ukrainian defenders are under growing pressure, with the city and its surrounds witnessing intensive combat while the resupplying of the defenders becomes more complicated as the supply routes are being severed one by one.

The Russian Army and Wagner mercenaries have made further progress in the northern suburbs of the Bakhmut. In response, the Ukrainian command boosted the defenses on this section of the frontline with elite units.

Russian forces have attempted to capture Bakhmut since August 2022. Over a span of over six months, the Russians have made slow but steady progress, albeit at a horrific cost of life.