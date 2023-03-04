Profession: War correspondent

A medical point near the Ukranian town of Bakhmut, where there has been heavy fighting between Russian and Ukranian forces.

Eugene Titov/PAP

It’s been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, driving millions from their homes and plunging the country into war.

The sacrifice Ukrainians have had to make is huge as brave country continues to resist. But it’s not all about fighting and warfare. The scale of human tragedy – yet also of hope – is hard to fathom.

Thankfully, we can catch a glimpse of what’s going on in Ukraine thanks to the work of many freelance journalists risking life and limb to bring us the latest news.

Host John Beauchamp speaks to journalist and documentary maker Paweł Kwiecień about his many trips to Ukraine in 2022, what he witnessed, and what he thinks the future holds…