Journalistic investigation proves French retailer supports Russian war effort

he Auchan retail chain, which still operates in Russia, has been accused of actively supporting the Russian war effort. The retail chain denied the accusations, but the Russian-language “The Insider” (theins.ru), who carried out the investigation in collaboration with French “Le Monde” daily and BellingCat investigative journalists’ collective, presented the proof of their findings.

According to the journalists, Auchan has been sending goods to the Russian forces in Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian relief, while being perfectly aware of with whom they end up.

The French Mulliez family, who owns the Auchan retail chain as well as Decathlon (sporting goods) and Leroy Merlin (home improvement and gardening) has been criticized for continuing to conduct business in Russia in spite of the country invading its neighbor.

Many other companies have pulled out of Russia either immediately, or after pressure from governments and consumers.

However, the investigation revealed that the Auchan in Russia is conducting collections carried out by “volunteers”, as well as sending wares directly from its warehouses. In some cases, this was done in co-ordination with local authorities.

Auchan strongly refuted this in a statement published on February 17.

“Auchan Retail thus reasserts that those of its stores that are open in Russia to enable the Russian population (like in Ukraine for the Ukrainian population) to have access to food do not provide any voluntary or active assistance to any supply to consumer categories other than the Russian civilian population,” reads a statement published on Auchan’s UK website. “Auchan Retail does not conduct, support or finance any ‘charitable’ collections for the Russian armed forces.”

But “The Insider” published evidence in the form of bills, documents, and photos, showing that Auchan was perfectly aware of where the donations were going.

An email from as early as March 2022, which was sent to managers of Auchan stores in the Saint Petersburg area, ordering them to begin collecting goods that would be sent into occupied territories, supposedly under the guise of humanitarian aid. Importantly, this was done on directions from the Saint Petersburg city council.

Other documentation revealed that several shell companies had made purchases from Auchan, likely set up by the Russian MoD in order to allow all the involved to skirt sanctions.

“The Insider” followed the trail of evidence, which revealed that the goods were transported to a military airfield from where they were flown into the war zone.

While Auchan is making a killing by continuing to conduct dirty business with the regime killing Ukrainians, honest businessmen end up in prison.

Dissident store owner in Prison

Dmitry Skurikhin, an owner of a store who on February 24, 2023, exactly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, published a picture of himself with a poster asking Ukraine for forgiveness, has been jailed, according to Russian-language BBC service.

The 48-year-old Skurikhin has been detained the day after he made the image public, and as BBC revealed on Saturday, has been indicted for “discrediting” the armed forces.

This was not the entrepreneur’s first stunt of this sort. Earlier he painted the names of Ukrainian cities bombed by Russia on the exterior of his store. He had also protested against the mobilization announced by Putin in late September.

Skurikhin has been an active and vocal opponent of Putin’s regime for years. In 2014, he detailed cases of vote-buying before local elections. That same year, Russia illegally annexed Crimea, prompting Skurikhin to paint “Peace to Ukraine, freedom for Russia” on his store.

His activism has predictably received some backlash. “Traitor” would read some of the messages left at the door of his store. “Thank you, you are a hero,” would read a message left the following day.

In April 2022, he published a video in which he spoke out against the war and called on the Russians to stop this “plague”. In that case, he was fined for “discrediting” Russian armed forces. Having committed two violations of the law against “discrediting” armed forces (i.e. any utterance that is critical of the war) within a span of less than a year, Skurikhin will now face criminal charges.