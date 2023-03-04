Germany inflates its support for UA: Report by Center for Eastern Studies

The latest report published by Poland’s Center for Eastern Studies (OSW) comments on a list of the government’s bilateral assistance to Ukraine issued by the Chancellor’s Office in late December (Deutsche bilaterale Unterstützungsleistungen für die Ukraine und Menschen aus der Ukraine). In the report, Germany estimates the value of its support for Ukraine, provided between February 24 and December 21, 2022 at EUR 12.5 bn. The scale of this assistance was also mentioned by Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 6.



According to OSW, Germany is striving to portray itself as the leader of the region’s assistance to Ukraine in every dimension. The 18-page German document was prepared on the basis of data collected from all the federal ministries. It contains what is, in reality, a very broad catalog of support for Kyiv, which gives the impression that assistance is being systematically provided to the Ukrainian state.

Inconsistencies in German report

In fact, the publication lists funds already provided and planned. However, instances of bilateral assistance are sometimes merged with international programmes (such as those financed from the foreign ministry’s budget) in the report. Moreover, as the starting dates of some of these projects have not yet been specified, it is difficult to determine which of them (especially in the area of energy and development cooperation) were launched before February 24 last year, and therefore which of the amounts given only involve an increase or continuation of existing cooperation.

The German government’s assistance to Ukraine also includes some funds provided to Ukraine’s neighbors (including Moldova, Romania and the Eastern Partnership countries) in the very broad context of the ongoing war (for example, the sum of EUR 11.2 mln in support for democratization and stabilization in the neighboring countries, as well as media monitoring in Romania). The provision of assistance to selected Russian NGOs, which also qualifies as support for Kyiv, is another special case.

OSW’s commentary

The document, published in December, is the first compilation that provides a comprehensive overview of the German government’s ongoing support for Ukraine since the outbreak of the war. Until then, the studies published by the Kiel-based Institute for the World Economy (IfW, Ukraine Support Tracker) had been the most popular source of information on the scale of this aid. However, several methodological weaknesses of the IfW were pointed out abroad; for example, the figures for the aid provided were rather approximate, as they aggregated both declared and actual support, and failed to include the full contributions of other countries in the list of assistance leaders, often as a result of not having access to all the data. The reported value of Germany’s military support to Ukraine is an example of this inaccuracy; according to the IfW’s calculations, it totalled EUR 2.34 bn from January 24 to November 20 last year, EUR 90 mln more than the government figures showed.

The German government figures show that the heavy weapons and ammunition that Ukraine needs most are still a marginal part of German assistance, and that Germany’s support in this area is many times lower than Poland’s, and also less than the support provided by countries such as the Czech Republic and Slovakia. For comparison in selected categories:

– tanks – min. 260 (PL) : 0 (DE);

– armored combat vehicles – 40 (PL) : 0 (DE);

– 155-mm artillery – 18 (PL) : 14 (DE);

– 122-mm artillery – min. 20 (PL) : 0 (DE);

– multi-track missile launchers – min. 20 (PL) : 5 (DE);

– anti-aircraft missile launchers – S-125 Neva battery (PL) : IRIS-T battery (DE).

By far the most expensive component of German assistance is the IRIS-T battery, which is worth at least EUR 420 mln.

