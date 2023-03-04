EP President to speak in Kyiv meeting on Russian war crimes

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Lviv on Saturday, as a three-day war crimes conference was being held in the city. Metsola is expected to speak at the “United for Justice” conference on war crimes, which aims to bring together international partners to establish a war crimes tribunal for Russia and its leadership.

At a media briefing, Metsola emphasized the need for accountability for war crimes, stating that “whoever is responsible for these crimes needs to pay.” She also expressed her support for the creation of a special tribunal for the prosecution of war crimes in Ukraine, including those committed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It is no longer a matter of how. It is a matter of when…It is about bringing persons accountable, including Vladimir Putin, to justice. Without that, we will not have peace,” Metsola stated.

The conference, which is being hosted by Ukraine, seeks to address the issue of war crimes committed during the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has resulted in the deaths of over 13,000 people since 2014.

The conference is also discussing the role of international organizations such as the United Nations and the International Criminal Court in holding perpetrators of war crimes accountable.

Metsola’s visit to Lviv highlights the European Parliament’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its efforts to address the ongoing conflict and seek justice for the victims of war crimes. The visit also directs attention to the importance of international cooperation in addressing the issue of war crimes and ensuring accountability for those responsible.

The “United for Justice” conference on war crimes is an important step towards addressing the issue taking place in Ukraine and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions, all the while showcasing the need for continued international support for Ukraine and its efforts to achieve peace and justice in the region.