Tunisian labor union starts major protests against president

Tunisia’s powerful UGTT labor union rallied in the capital on Saturday, mobilizing thousands of supporters against President Kais Saied in a demonstration of strength after the ruler’s recent crackdown on opponents.



Protesters rallied before marching through the city center. They carried banners that read “No to one-man rule” and “Stop attacks on the union”, and chanted “Saied is a coward, the union is not afraid” and “Freedom! End the police state”. They were marching to protest the weeks of arrests that targeted prominent opponents of Saied in the first major crackdown since he seized most powers in 2021, shutting down the parliament and moving to rule by decree.

This is the biggest crackdown since Saied came to power. His opponents say it is ever more clear that the President has dismantled the democracy won in the 2011 revolution, which triggered the Arab Spring, and aims to end the freedoms the revolution has brought.

Saied has denied his actions were a coup, saying they were legal and necessary to save Tunisia from chaos.

Roots of Tunisian unrest

The UGTT was initially slow to criticize Saied’s move while political parties were denouncing it as a coup, but as the president consolidated his grip, while ignoring the union and other players, it began to openly challenge him.

A senior union official was detained last month for organizing a strike of highway tollbooth operators, prompting the UGTT’s newspaper to say Saied had declared war on the organization and its million members.

Over recent weeks police have detained more than a dozen prominent opposition figures, mostly tied to the coalition of parties and protesters that are planning to rally on Sunday, accusing them of conspiring against state security.

Those arrested in recent weeks include politicians from the Islamist Ennahda, which was the biggest party in the shuttered parliament, leaders of a protest group, the head of Tunisia’s main independent media outlet and a prominent businessman.

Moreover, earlier this week, the authorities barred foreign labor union leaders from entering Tunisia to take part in the rally as a show of solidarity with the UGTT, and Saied said he would not accept foreigners joining protests.