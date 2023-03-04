“Altasia” countries are ready provide alternatives to China’s supply Chain: The Economist

The US-China trade war has accelerated the global exodus of manufacturing from China, and many Asian countries have become the preferred alternative for supply chain relocation. These 14 Asian countries are collectively known as “Altasia,” according to The Economist.



The new supply chain stretches from Japan’s Hokkaido to Gujarat, northwest India, passing through South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Bangladesh.

Altasia is the shorthand for the alternative supply chain to China, which is the result of the expanding geopolitical rift between the US and China, forcing global manufacturers to search for new production bases in Asia.

While no single country can match China’s vast manufacturing base, the 14 countries that make up Altasia have already begun to compete for the niche market of supply chain relocation.

According to the report, Altasia countries include Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Bangladesh, and Brunei.

The data shows that Altasia’s export scale is on par with China’s, with Altasia’s exports to the US totaling USD 634 bln from October 2021 to September 2022, slightly higher than China’s USD 614 bln. However, China’s exports are mostly concentrated in electronic products, whereas Altasia’s exports are more diversified.

In terms of the education level of the labor force, the two sides are also very similar. Among the 25 to 54-year-old population in Altasia, 155 million have received higher education, compared to 145 million in China.

As for labor costs, although Altasia’s wealthiest countries such as Singapore and Japan have much higher wages, China’s labor costs have continued to soar, far surpassing certain areas in South and Southeast Asia.

Statistics show that in 2022, China’s manufacturing labor costs were USD 8.31 per hour, while in India, Thailand, and Vietnam, they were less than USD 3 per hour. Some low-cost and low-profit electronics manufacturers had already moved out of China before the worsening of US-China relations.

The report believes that although China’s production capacity is difficult to replicate, Altasia’s diverse economic systems do not operate collectively like China. Infrastructure and logistics also face challenges.

However, for many businesses, finding an alternative supply chain outside of China is a top priority, and they may continue to explore Altasia opportunities in the coming years.