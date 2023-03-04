China’s confirmed military budget increase is speculated to reach record high in growth

China announced its increase in defense budget for 2023, amounting to approximately USD 210 bn, and this year’s budget has been confirmed to increase. The announcement was made by the new spokesperson, Wang Chao, at a press conference during the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress on Friday.

Wang claimed that China’s defense spending increase is “moderate and reasonable”, and it will “not pose a threat to any country”. He added that it is necessary to respond to the complex security challenges and fulfill the responsibilities of a major country. He also pointed out that China’s defense budget has been lower than the world average.

When asked by foreign media about the increase, Wang stated that the precise figures have not been released yet, as the budget draft is still being reviewed by the National People’s Congress representatives.

According to the Chinese Communist Party’s newspaper, the Global Times, military experts such as Song Zhongping believe that China’s defense budget growth this year may be higher than that of 2022. The reason is the changing international situation, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the U.S. promoting a war with China, and Japan’s acquisition of offensive missiles.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) estimates that China’s defense budget this year will be about one-third of the U.S. defense budget last year, approximately USD 253 bn. This is due to China’s navy accelerating modernization, more J-20 fighter jets entering service, responding to the India-China conflict, and competing with the U.S. in producing nuclear warheads.

If the IISS estimation is correct, China’s military spending growth rate will reach a new high of 10.2 percent. Based on Wang’s statement and China’s defense budget growth rate in recent years, this year’s budget is expected to be around 7 percent.

Currently, according to some Western think tanks’ statistics, China’s military spending as a percentage of GDP is still below 2 percent, significantly lower than that of the U.S., which is over 3 percent. Japan’s latest defense document states that it will increase to 2 percent in the next five years.

The announcement of China’s increased defense budget has raised concerns and discussions worldwide. As China continues to modernize its military and expand its global influence, its defense spending will continue to be closely watched by the international community.