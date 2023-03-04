Punishment for war crimes unavoidable justice minister says in Lviv

Ivan Mazepa/PAP

Punishment for the perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine is unavoidable, Poland’s justice minister said on Friday in Lviv, Ukraine.

Zbigniew Ziobro, in Lviv for a conference devoted to the future prosecution of Russian officials and military leaders responsible for the Russian army’s war crimes in Ukraine, said the free world will remain staunchly by Ukraine’s side in its conflict with Russia.

“To those guilty of… war crimes in Ukraine we say that punishment will be unavoidable, and that the whole free world will continue to show solidarity with Ukraine,” Ziobro said.

Ziobro said that Polish investigators have to date taken down over 1,700 witness testimonies to war crimes in Ukraine, and also possess numerous pieces of material evidence.

Present at the conference’s opening were, among others, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, Egils Levits, the Latvian president, Merrick Garland, the US prosecutor general and Didier Reynders, the EU commissioner for justice.