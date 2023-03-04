Crowd erupts in laughter at Russia’s top diplomat Lavrov’s claims

Crowd erupts in laughter at Russia’s top diplomat after he claimed the Ukraine war “was launched against us”.

Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s top diplomat, faced a raucous response from the audience at India’s G20 summit when he claimed that the war in Ukraine “was launched against us.”

The incident occurred during a session of the “Raisina Dialogue 2023” series in New Delhi, where Lavrov was discussing Russia’s energy strategy with Sunjoy Joshi, the chair of the Observer Research Foundation in India.

During the question-and-answer portion of the event, an audience member asked Lavrov how the war had affected Russia’s energy strategy and whether it would result in a shift towards Asia.

Lavrov began to answer by claiming that the war in Ukraine was launched against Russia, but he was met with laughter and a shout of “come on!” from the crowd.

Speaking in India, whose government has been sympathetic to Putin’s claims on Ukraine and helped Moscow mitigate the effect of western sanctions, Lavrov says “the war we are trying to stop was launched against us.”

The audience laughs at him.

pic.twitter.com/7ia9YVZGP6

— max seddon (@maxseddon) March 3, 2023

In reality, Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, igniting the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II. Despite various justifications offered by the Kremlin, including the claim that Ukraine is led by neo-Nazis, the invasion was widely seen as a move by Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin to restore Russia as an imperial power.

Putin has likened himself to Peter the Great while defending Russia’s assault on Ukraine and has falsely claimed that Ukraine is not a real country. While the Russian Empire controlled much of Ukraine before later making it part of the Soviet Union, Ukrainians overwhelmingly voted for independence from the USSR in 1991, making it clear that they did not want to be subservient to Moscow.

The international community has widely condemned Russia for invading Ukraine and has accused it of war crimes.