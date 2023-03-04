Actor Tom Sizemore passes away at 61

Tom Sizemore, an American actor known from “Saving Private Ryan”, “Heat”, and “Black Hawk Down” passed away on Friday, at the age of 61.



Sizemore was hurried to the hospital, after falling ill at home, on February 18. Doctors determined that he suffered a brain aneurysm. He was in a coma at the Intensive Care Unit.

On Monday, doctors informed Sizemore’s family there was “no further hope” and recommended “end of life decision” due to the condition of his health, according to a statement released.

Tom Sizemore was best known for his role of Mike Horvath in an Oscar winning movie “Saving Private Ryan”. He began his acting career at the end of the 1980s. He initially performed in local theaters. His first movie roles included an episode in “Born on the 4th of July”. He then scored his television break playing Sgt. Vinnie Ventresca in the ABC series “China Beach”.

Sizemore followed that with performances in various films, including “Point Break”, “True Romance”, “Natural Born Killers”, and “Strange Days”.

Recently, he appeared in the Netflix series “Cobra Kai”.

Tom Sizemore was known for his temperament and run-ins with the law due to substance abuse. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic abuse against former girlfriend and Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss.