Russians perfected false flag operations: Former NATO military liaison in Moscow

Last Thursday, Russia claimed that a small Ukrainian armed group entered Russian territory in the southern Bryansk region and performed a terrorist act, killing one person and wounding a child. Ukraine dismissed the allegations claiming it was one of Russia’s false flag operations, i.e. a pretext – to possibly undertake some kind of action against Ukraine.



Gary Tabach, Former Chief of Staff for the NATO Military Liaison Mission in Moscow says that Russia has a long history of organizing provocations against its enemies and over time it has perfected false flag operations. According to Tabach, Russia carries out these operations for the benefit of its own citizens to justify the mobilization and its attacks on Ukraine, because Moscow is aware that the Western recognizes Soviet tactics. “We can expect anything from Russia,” concluded Gary Tabach.