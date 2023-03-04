The Kremlin seems to have formed a battle mage unit after slowly realizing that they wouldn’t be able to defeat Ukraine on the battlefield using conventional weapons. The Russians instead opted for what looks like a sad, desperate ritual. This and more Russian shenanigans in Friday’s edition of Break the Fake.
Break the Fake 03.03
The Kremlin seems to have formed a battle mage unit after slowly realizing that they wouldn’t be able to defeat Ukraine on the battlefield using conventional weapons. The Russians instead opted for what looks like a sad, desperate ritual. This and more Russian shenanigans in Friday’s edition of Break the Fake.