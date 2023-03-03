Ski jumping: Kubacki wins bronze at Nordic World Ski Championships

Dawid Kubacki took bronze in the large hill ski jumping contest at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia. Hosts’ representative Timi Zajc won the tournament, while the Japanese, Ryoyu Kobayashi, came second.



After the first round, Dawid Kubacki was fourth (129 m) and was 5.9 points behind the leader, Ryoyu Kobayashi (135 m).





Kamil Stoch also did very well, with a jump of 131.5 m he placed sixth. In turn, the world champion from the normal hill, Piotr Żyła, was ninth (128.5 m). Aleksander Zniszczol was also promoted to the second series, being in the 22nd position (124.5 m).





In the second series, the Poles performed better. Kubacki (135m) moved to third place, while Stoch (134,5m) finished fourth – just behind the podium.





Piotr Żyła (133m) did not improve his position and was ultimately 9th, while Zniszczoł recorded 127 m (23rd place).





Despite a weaker second jump (129.5), Kobayashi maintained his position on the podium. The World Cup leader, Halvor Egner Granerud, finished 7th despite being third after the first jump. Timi Zajc outclassed the competition, winning with over 10-point advantage over Kobayashi and Kubacki.





On Saturday, the team event will conclude men’s competition at the championships.