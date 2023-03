Sułek took second place in the pentathlon.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Two Polish women, Adrianna Sułek and Ewa Swoboda, have won silver medals at the 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships being held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Sułek took second place in the pentathlon, which was won by Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium, while Swoboda also achieved a silver medal in the 60-metre sprint.