Sułek and Swoboda scoop medals at European Athletics Indoor Championships

Adrianna Sułek won silver medal in pentathlon at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul. Later on Friday, she was joined in the celebrations by her compatriot Ewa Swoboda, who finished second in women’s 60 meters.

Sułek won two of five events – long jump and 800 meters run, but it was not enough to beat Nafissatou Thiam from Belgium.

But the gifted Polish athlete should have nothing to complain about. She improved her indoor career-best results in 60 meters hurdles, shot put and long jump.

The competition in women’s pentathlon stood at the highest possible level. Both Thiam and Sułek achieved better results than the previous indoor world record holder.

Belgium’s @thiam_nafi and Poland’s @adriannasulek both break world indoor pentathlon record* after thrilling day of competition at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) March 3, 2023

Friday saw another super performance by a Polish representative. Ewa Swoboda clocked 7,09s to scoop silver in women’s 60 meters. She came only behind Mujinga Kambundji from Switzerland, who tied the best result in the history of the event – 7,00.

The championships will conclude on Sunday.