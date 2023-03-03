Nobel Committee condemns sentence of Belarusian oppositionist

The sentence of 10 years in a penal colony for Ales Bialiatski, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is his personal tragedy, Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, has said, following the verdict of the Belarusian court.

In the political trial, the authorities initially charged Bialiatski and other Viasna activists with “failure to pay taxes.” The charges were later changed to “contraband” and “financing protests.” The activists were detained on July 14, 2021, and have been behind bars ever since.

According to Reiss-Andersen, both the accusations and the sentence are politically motivated; they show that Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime does not tolerate freedom of speech or dissent.

In 2022, Bialiatski was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize together with the Russian organization investigating Stalinist crimes – the Memorial Association and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties.

In Oslo, the Nobel gold medal and the diploma were received on behalf of Bialiatski by his wife, Natalia Pinchuk.

“Thousands of people are currently behind bars in Belarus for political reasons, and they are all my brothers and sisters. Nothing will stop the human desire for freedom. In my homeland, all of Belarus is in prison. There are journalists, political scientists, trade union activists,” Bialiatski stressed, quoted by my wife.

He recalled that “courts work like a conveyor belt, convicts are transported to penal colonies, and their place is taken by new waves of political prisoners.”

Bialiatski assured that he would not break. Reiss-Andersen, when asked by journalists after Bialiatski was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, whether the laurel would not harm his situation, admitted that “a discussion on this topic took place in the Nobel committee.”