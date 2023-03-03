More than 80% Ukrainian applicants granted refuge in EU

Asylum applications of four out of five surveyed Ukrainian refugees have been accepted by the host countries, while every second respondent reported that they struggle to make ends meet, the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) reported.

The survey, conducted in late August and throughout September, 2022, on which the FRA report was based, surveyed Ukrainian refugees residing in 10 EU countries that host large numbers of temporarily registered people. A total of 14,685 people, mostly women aged 18-64, were surveyed.

Across the EU, only one in 100 respondents reported that their asylum application had been rejected. The highest, 6% rejection rate has been observed in Italy. In Poland, some 4% were rejected, while 62% got accepted. The most, as much as 97% asylum applications, were accepted in Slovakia.

On average, a third of refugees who did not live in camps reported that they did not have to pay rent or bills in the host country. More than a half of respondents in Estonia (65%) and Poland (54%) reported that they cover the costs of living in these countries independently and fully. On the other hand, the majority of respondents who lived in Romania (65%), Italy (58%) and Slovakia (53%) reported that they did not pay for the apartment.

Most refugees willing to learn Polish



Only 12% of refugees stated that they did not know Polish at all, while the rest of the respondents reported that they could communicate in Polish at least partially. These figures contrast with the results of the survey in Estonia, Romania and Hungary, where 65%, 58% and 58% respectively and 57% of respondents declared that they did not know the language used in these three countries at all.

According to the survey, the Polish language is being taught, has been taught, or will be taught to 50% of children from Ukraine residing in Poland.

Challenging costs of living



On average, every second respondent over the age of 16 reported that it was very difficult or difficult for them to make ends meet in the host country (47% of respondents). Most often, such an answer was given by refugees who found shelter in Spain (67%) and Italy (66%), least often – in Germany (36%). In Poland, the percentage of refugees who said they experienced such difficulties was 52%.

When asked how often they felt they were treated unfairly in the host country because they came from Ukraine, 8 out of 10 respondents said they had never been in such a situation. In Poland, 41% stated that they never were treated unjustly because they are Ukrainians, 40% said that it happens rarely, 12% feel that unjust treatment is frequent and 3% claim it happens all the time.

Data gathered by FRA and presented in the report, are intended as an indicator for EU politicians and lawmakers in developing law-based solutions that best address the challenges faced by refugees and their host countries.