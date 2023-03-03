EU: Delay in combustion engine phaseout as Germany expresses doubt

On the first days of March, the European Union countries have delayed a planned vote on the bloc’s landmark law to end sales of new CO2-emitting cars in 2035 after Germany called into question its support for the rules. No new date for the vote has been given.

In 2022, after long months of negotiations, the European Parliament, the European Commission and member states agreed to the law which would require all new cars sold in the EU from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions,

But EU countries still need to agree to the decision before it can take effect. Sweden, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said EU countries’ ambassadors would return to the topic “in due time”.

EU lawmakers already gave the deal their final approval in February. However, in an unusual decision to block or change an EU policy this late in the lawmaking process, the EU countries’ ambassadors on Friday canceled the vote, which had been planned for March 7.

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing said the use of synthetic fuels should remain possible after the 2035 deadline, and urged the European Commission to deliver a proposal to make this happen.

Germany’s FDP has long advocated for climate-neutral synthetic fuels, also known as e-fuels, arguing their use would enable the continued use of combustion engines. But the country’s environment ministry, led by the Greens, has said Germany should stick to the deal and not back away at the last minute.

If Germany’s coalition government cannot agree on a position it would have to abstain which, along with some resistance from Italy and few eastern European countries, could throw the whole EU ban into question.