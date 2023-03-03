Poland records EU’s second-lowest unemployment rate – Eurostat

"The EU statistical office once more confirms the good and stable situation on our labour market," the ministry wrote.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Data from Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, show Poland to have the bloc’s second-lowest unemployment rate, the Ministry of Family and Social Polish has announced.

The ministry posted on its website that the country recorded a jobless rate of 2.8 percent in January, down from 2.9 percent in December 2022.

“The EU statistical office once more confirms the good and stable situation on our labour market,” the ministry wrote. “(…) We achieved the second best result in the European Union, only the Czech Republic is ahead of us with a result of 2.5 percent.”

The ministry said Poland had coped well with global crises including the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Poland had previously shared second place in the EU’s unemployment ranking with Germany, which slipped to third place in January with a rate of 3 percent.

Spain had the bloc’s highest jobless rate in January with 13 percent out of work against an EU average of 6.1 percent.