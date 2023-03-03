Poland must take active part in reconstruction of Ukraine says Duda

"Poland must take an active part in the reconstruction, if only for the reason that it is a transit country in relation to Ukraine," Duda said.

Przemysław Keler/KPRP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that Poland’s participation in the post-war rebuilding of Ukraine is vital.

Talking to a business conference in Bukowina Tatrzańska, southern Poland, on Friday, Duda said that the task of rebuilding Ukraine after the war belongs to the international community, and funds to do it will come from various sources such as the World Bank, the EU and a range of global financial institutions.

He added that Polish companies should participate in the recovery of the Ukrainian economy.

Duda also pointed out that he wants Poland to become part of the steering committee being established by the G7 group to coordinate Ukraine reconstruction.

“We want to be part of this committee due to our neighbourly potential and our geographical location. I consider our participation in this process of rebuilding Ukraine to be completely natural and even necessary,” he said.