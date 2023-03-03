Can singing hopeful ‘Blanka’ lead Poland to Eurovision glory?

Szczecin’s Blanka Stakjow has been chosen to represent Poland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest after battling it out against 10 others last Sunday.

FOTON/PAP

Szczecin’s Blanka Stakjow has been chosen to represent Poland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest after battling it out against 10 others last Sunday.

Impressing judges with her pop-disco single ‘Solo’, the 23-year-old will now fly to Liverpool in May for the contest’s 67th event.

Released in Autumn 2022, “Solo” became an instant hit amassing over 12 million views on YouTube.Press materials

Already a big hit in Poland peaking at number four in Airplay-Top ranking, the country is now hoping that the latest singer can fly the flag and take the top spot.

Since Poland’s debut in the contest in 1994, the country has had a chequered relationship with Eurovision.

Edyta Górniak’s second place that year remains the nation’s most successful entry and the only top five result in the contest.

Chosen by internal selections, Poland failed to qualify for the final in the next years, resulting in an enforced one-year absence for the Eurovision Song Contest 2000.

Edyta Górniak’s 1994 second place remains the nation’s most successful entry and the only top five result in the contest.YouTube.com/Eurovision

The failed return to the 2001 contest made the country withdraw again from the 2002 edition.

Changing the format for the 2003 contest, Poland organized its first public selection which resulted in Ich Troje placing 7th out of 26 in the final.

Changing the format for the 2003 contest, Poland organized its first public selection which resulted in Ich Troje placing 7th out of 26 in the final.PAT/PAP

However, the country’s only appearance in the final between 2005 and 2011, was in 2008. Even then, its song only qualified as a jury wildcard and placed a lowly 24th in the final, ahead of only United Kingdom.

Glory came back in 2014 with Donatan and Cleo’s “My Slowianie” and their ‘milkmaid’ dancers qualifying for the final and repeated itself in 2016 with X Factor runner-up Michał Szpak placing eighth out of 26 acts, Poland’s third best result ever.

Glory came back in 2014 with Donatan and Cleo’s “My Słowianie” and their ‘milkmaid’ dancers qualifying for the final.Jörg Carstensen/PAP/DPA

Now, it is Blanka’s turn to try and impress Europe.

Born in Szczecin to a Polish mother and a Bulgarian father, the singer- songwriter started out as a model appearing in the tenth edition of TVN’s Top Model.

In 2016 X Factor runner-up Michał Szpak came eighth out of 26 acts, Poland’s third best result ever.Britta Pedersen/PAP/DPA

Following her rise to fame, she released her debut single “Better” which has currently about 450,000 views on YouTube.

Later she signed with Warner Music Poland and released “Solo” in autumn of 2022, becoming an instant hit and amassing over 12 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most popular proposals taking part in this year selection.

Eurovision 2023 will take place on May 9, 11 and 13 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, under the slogan United by Music. 37 countries are set to perform, with Blanka.