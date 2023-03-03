Polish data safe despite Russian hacking attempts says gov’t spokesman

Piotr Mueller said that Russian and Belarusian hackers have targeted not only Poland, but other Central and Eastern European countries as well, "blocking IT systems and attacking institutions or email services."

Albert Zawada/PAP

Russia is trying to use cyber-attacks to sow chaos, the Polish government spokesman has said in reaction to recent hacker attacks on Polish websites.

Piotr Mueller said that Russian and Belarusian hackers have targeted not only Poland, but other Central and Eastern European countries as well, “blocking IT systems and attacking institutions or email services.”

“The Russian apparatus has been seeking any way to have an impact, to build a certain political tension and chaos in Central and Eastern Europe and the whole European Union,” Mueller added.

On Tuesday, the Polish website podatki.gov.pl, which is used to file tax statements, was blocked as the tax-reporting season had been gathering pace.

But Mueller said it was a distributed denial-of-service attack (DDoS), which only blocks access to a website but leaves data intact.

“There has been no successful attack when it comes to stealing tax data or any other data,” he said.