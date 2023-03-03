U.K.’s Charles III to go on first foreign visit

King Charles will travel to France and Germany on his first state visits since succeeding his mother Queen Elizabeth as British monarch last September, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The king and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will visit France on March 26 and spend three days there before heading to Germany, with the tour concluding two days later.

The King and The Queen Consort will travel to France 🇫🇷 and Germany 🇩🇪 for the first State Visit of the new reign, from 26th March to 31st March 2023.

The visit will celebrate Britain’s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values.

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 3, 2023

“The visit will celebrate Britain’s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture, and values,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

“It will also provide an opportunity to look forwards and demonstrate the many ways the UK is working in partnership with France and Germany,” the spokesperson added.

It will be a great honour to welcome His Majesty The King to Germany at the end of the month.

Charles III has visited Germany numerous times before, as Prince of Wales. We are now very much looking forward to welcoming back this great friend of Germany as King. pic.twitter.com/LsbByY1TWC

— Miguel Berger (@GermanAmbUK) March 3, 2023

Planned speeches

During his time in France, he will join President Emmanuel Macron for a state banquet, for a ceremony of remembrance at the Arc de Triomphe, and will address senators and members of the National Assembly at the French Senate.

In Germany, he will also address the German parliament as well as meet refugees who have recently arrived from Ukraine.