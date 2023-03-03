Opposition leader accuses gov’t of blocking EU funding for Poland

Przemysław Piątkowski/PAP

Donald Tusk, leader of the main opposition party, Civic Platform (PO), has accused the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party of blocking Poland’s access to much-needed EU pandemic recovery funding.

Poland has been at loggerheads with the EU over changes by the PiS-dominated government to the judicial system that Brussels says undermine the rule of law in the country.

This has led to the European Commission blocking Polish access to the funding until Poland meets certain conditions, or milestones, it feels will reinforce the rule of law in Poland.

As part of this process, the Polish parliament recently passed an amendment to a Supreme Court law that was meant to meet some of the EU’s expectations, but the country’s president, Andrzej Duda, who is a former member of PiS, has delayed the law’s passage by referring it to the Constitutional Tribunal to verify its compliance with the country’s supreme law.

“Unfortunately, it is clear that PiS is especially determined to keep blocking it,” Tusk said. “As long as PiS is in power, there will be no European money in Poland, and unfortunately it’s quite obvious now.”

Tusk added that, against the advice from his party, he “was determined to vote in favour of the law, to do it even against my own political interests in order for the money to reach Poland,” as he referred to the EUR 35 billion in post-pandemic recovery funding that Poland stands to receive if it meets the conditions.