Poland calls for exclusion of Russia from International Atomic Energy Agency

Anna Moskwa told an international energy conference in the Croatian capital of Zagreb that "it is unacceptable that Russia deliberately targets nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine."

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s climate and environment minister has called for Russia to be expelled from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) owing to the war on Ukraine.

Since last March, Russians have occupied Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Europe’s largest. In September, the final reactor was disconnected to minimise a nuclear accident caused by shelling.

“I reiterate my call for Russia to be suspended in and then excluded from the International Atomic Energy Agency,” she said as cited in a statement published on Friday by the climate and environment ministry.

Moskwa added that further sanctions imposed on Russia should also cover the nuclear energy sector.

“We firmly say ‘no’ three times: to Russian gas, to fuels and to nuclear energy,” she said.

Moskwa argued further that “any nuclear cooperation with Russia needs to be ended.”

“We have been calling for real action for a long time, because it is unacceptable that representatives of this country continue to participate in international bodies that deal with global nuclear security,” she said.