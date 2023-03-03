Nobel Peace Prize laureate sentenced by Belarusian regime

Ales Bialiatski, Belarusian human rights activist, founder of the “Viasna” human rights center and last year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was sentenced on Friday by a Minsk court to 10 years in a penal colony.



Three other activists and his close associates, Valancin Stefanovich, Uladzimir Labkovich and Zmiecier Salujou (in absentia), were sentenced to prison terms ranging from seven to nine years. The verdict was reported by the Viasna Center.

In addition, the prosecutor requested fines of 185,000 rubles (more than USD 73,200) from each activist.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski has been sentenced to 10 yrs in prison, Valiantsin Stefanovic to 9 yrs & Uladzimir Labkovich to 7 yrs in the regime's fake trial against human rights defenders. We must do everything to fight against this shameful injustice & free them. pic.twitter.com/r2y68QIjrO

— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) March 3, 2023

In the political trial, the authorities initially charged the Viasna activists with “failure to pay taxes.” The charges were later changed to “contraband” and “financing protests.”

The activists were detained on July 14, 2021, and have been behind bars ever since.

Poland condemns the verdict

“We condemn the unjust sentence handed down in Minsk to the hero of the struggle for the freedom of his nation,” Łukasz Jasina, spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on Twitter, commenting on the matter.

“Ales Bialiatski is a symbol of the real Belarus,” he stressed, adding in his other tweet that “Poland opposes politically motivated trials and calls for the release of all political prisoners.”

Today in Minsk, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Along with him, 3 other human rights defenders in Belarus were sentenced. Poland opposes politically motivated trials and calls for the release of all political prisoners.

— Łukasz Jasina (@RzecznikMSZ) March 3, 2023

The regime’s enemy

The case file comprised 283 volumes, 300 pages each. Some 100 witnesses were also appointed and 120 searches were conducted across the country, independent media wrote.

Bialiatski, now 60 years old, founded the “Viasna” Center for the Defense of Human Rights in 1996. The organization was banned by the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime in 2003, but never stopped its activities.

The sentencing of @viasna96 human rights defenders today – including #NobelPeacePrize laureate Ales Bialiatski – is simply appalling. Ales has dedicated his life to fighting against tyranny. He is a true hero of #Belarus & will be honored long after the dictator is forgotten. pic.twitter.com/siSwoYGYWn

— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) March 3, 2023

During a wave of repression following post-election protests in Belarus in 2010, Bialiatski was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for allegedly failing to pay taxes. He was released in 2014 under amnesty.

In 2022, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize along with the Russian organization investigating Stalinist crimes “Memorial Association” and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties.

The Belarusians convicted on Friday had already been recognized as prisoners of conscience. In total, there are now 1,458 of them in the regime-ruled country.