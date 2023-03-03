Germany eyes buying mothballed Leopard 2 tanks from Switzerland

Germany has asked Switzerland to sell off some of its mothballed Leopard 2 tanks, the Swiss government said on Friday, in a deal that could allow Germany and other countries to increase military aid to Ukraine.



Germany wants Switzerland to sell some of the tanks back to manufacturer Rheinmetall, which would allow the company to backfill gaps in the armaments of European Union and NATO members.

Germany, Poland, Portugal, Finland and Sweden are among the countries sending Leopard tanks to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion, creating gaps in their own arsenals.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Economics Minister Robert Habeck informed Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd about the project in a letter dated February 23, the defense ministry told Reuters on Friday.

The German politicians asked their Swiss counterparts to agree to the sale, with assurances the Swiss tanks would not be transferred to Ukraine itself.

Under its neutrality laws and a separate arms embargo, Switzerland is prohibited from sending weapons directly to Ukraine.

Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd replied in a letter on March 1 that a possible sale of part of the Swiss tank fleet would require the Swiss parliament formally declare the mothballed tanks to be out of service, the Swiss Defence Ministry (VBS) said.

Discussions on this issue are currently underway in parliament,” a VBS spokesman added.

The Swiss military currently has 134 Leopard 2 tanks in service and a further 96 in storage.