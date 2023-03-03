As Russian disinformation and propaganda continue to cause harm and are widely discussed in the West, there is not much known about the lies spread by the Belarusian regime. To discuss this issue, we were joined by Vitaŭt Siŭčyk, a Belsat TV journalist.
Belarusian propaganda is a copy of the Russian: Belsat TV journalist
As Russian disinformation and propaganda continue to cause harm and are widely discussed in the West, there is not much known about the lies spread by the Belarusian regime. To discuss this issue, we were joined by Vitaŭt Siŭčyk, a Belsat TV journalist.