In this episode: Kremlin would have you believe that Moldovans dream of nothing else but to live under Putin’s jackboot; Russian soldiers are not getting Killed In Action, they merely go Missing In Action; Vladimir Solovyov’s pills make him hallucinate that Warsaw is a Russian city; and Putin dispatches his Belarusian stooge Lukashenka to meet with China’s leadership, which, frankly speaking, Beijing should take as a slap in the face.