Military Mind 02.03

The war in Ukraine recently hit its one-year mark, but the situation on the frontline still remains tense. The Russians are pushing on with attacks in the country’s east; the last day saw as many as 170 assaults repulsed by the Ukrainians. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Russian efforts are concentrated primarily around Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops carried out 16 attacks on Russian positions in the past twenty-four hours, successfully downing an unmanned aerial vehicle and striking two enemy ammunition dumps. Ukrainian military authorities have reported that the country’s air defense systems now allow for roughly 80 percent of incoming Russian missiles to be intercepted; the skies above Ukraine are slowly becoming safer.