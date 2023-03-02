Business Arena 02.03

In Thursday’s episode of Business Arena: After Brexit, Northern Ireland found itself in an unusual situation. London and Brussels have been trying to sort it out ever since. Now it looks like Sunak and von der Leyen reached an agreement. But now Westminster needs to vote on the proposition. TVP World invited political commentator Adam Starzyński in order to shed more light on the reasons for the impasse. And after the interview, we look at the long-term damage that the war in Ukraine caused to the country’s agricultural sector.