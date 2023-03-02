U.S. military base on the Black Sea possible in 2023: Romanian media

The U.S. Army may open its military base on the Black Sea in 2023. It would become a way of strengthening NATO’s eastern flank, Romanian media reported. Radio Europa Liberă portal and the “Newsweek Romania” weekly claim that the U.S. military base in Romania may be open based on the so-called Black Sea Security Act adopted in December 2022 by the Foreign Affairs Committee of

Romanian media pointed out that the document states that the U.S. recognizes the Black Sea basin as an area of Russian aggression. Clauses of the Black Sea Security Act provide also that the Black Sea countries are “essential in countering the aggression of the Russian government and contribute to NATO’s collective security”.

The Bucharest-based media stressed that the Act emphasizes the need for “a stable, rotating NATO naval presence in the Black Sea”. However, they note that the 1936 Montreaux Convention may be a barrier to opening a U.S. military base in the Black Sea region, but they also cite one U.S. report that describes “how to circumvent” the 1930s regulations.

According to the Romanian media, the U.S. troops would probably operate as part of a small Black Sea fleet under the Romanian flag or as part of NATO troops. The likely location of the U.S. military base may be the Danube Delta as it is easily accessible for air defense support units.

U.S. troops in Romania are currently stationed at three military bases: Mihail Kogălniceanu, Deveselu, and Câmpia Turzii.