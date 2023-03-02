World News 02.03

Another Russian missile strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia leaves three dead; The UN Human Rights Council brainstormed ways of alleviating the situation in regions struggling with war or rampant abuse; and India hosts the G20 foreign ministers summit, featuring the first meeting between Blinken and Lavrov since the outbreak of the war. This and much more are in Thursday’s edition of World News.

Within the next two weeks, the European Commission is set to adopt a package of sanctions targeting Russians responsible for the deportation and illegal adoptions of Ukrainian children. According to Ukrainian sources, in just over one year Russia has deported over 16 thousand children from the occupied territories. TVP World invited political analyst Jason Jay Smart to shed more light on the issue.